Stella McCartney

Tailored Wool Blazer

£1080.00 £540.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stella McCartney

This Stella McCartney pink doubled-breasted wool blazer from the label's Resort 2019 collection blends masculine and feminine tailoring. It features traditional elements such as structured shoulders, notch lapels and a duo of patch pockets. Wear it with the matching trousers and a simple white T-shirt to give a smart daytime look a lift.