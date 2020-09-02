Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Tailored Vest
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Tailored vest with V-neckline. Front false welt pockets. Front button closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Bloke
Chiffon Grid Dyed Shirt
£288.09
from
The Folklore
BUY
& Other Stories
Boxy Shirt
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
LA Hearts
Oversized T-shirt Dress
$34.95
from
PacSun
BUY
Volcom
On Blast Crew
$62.00
from
Volcom
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Strappy Knit Midi Dress
£25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Long Knit Sleeveless Round Neck Dress
£49.99
£9.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Tailored Vest
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Bucket Hat
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Tops
Bloke
Chiffon Grid Dyed Shirt
£288.09
from
The Folklore
BUY
& Other Stories
Boxy Shirt
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
LA Hearts
Oversized T-shirt Dress
$34.95
from
PacSun
BUY
Volcom
On Blast Crew
$62.00
from
Volcom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted