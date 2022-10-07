United States
Abercrombie
Tailored Relaxed Straight Pants
$90.00$76.50
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Details Tailored Relaxed Straight Pants Ultra high rise pants in our elevated menswear fabric and an easy, relaxed straight fit, featuring functional pockets, belt loops and fly closure for a secure fit. Imported. Body:80% Polyester, 16% Viscose, 4% Elastane Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean