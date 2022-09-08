United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Zara
Tailored Lace Jacket
$119.00
At Zara
CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To keep your jackets and coats clean, just freshen them out and wipe them with a cloth or clothing brush. This is a more delicate process with fabrics and additionally avoids water and energy consumption from washing processes. Hand wash max 30ºC/86ºF Do not use bleach / whitener Do not iron Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry