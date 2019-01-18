Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
ASOS CURVE

Tailored Heritage Check Pants

$35.50
At ASOS
Plus-size pants by ASOS DESIGN Check design. It's hip to be square. Concealed fly. Functional pockets. Slim fit. A narrow cut that sits close to the body.
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To Your Next Job Interview
by Bobby Schuessler