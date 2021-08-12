NastyGal

Tailored Buckle Detail Long Sleeve Blazer

$102.00 $51.00

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

Trailblazer uniform. This blazer features a relaxed, longline silhouette, tailored design, notched lapels, long, blouson sleeves, button down closure, flap top pockets at sides, and belt with square buckle closure. Rule the sidewalk and rock with straight leg jeans, kickass stiletto mules, and a super rad shoulder bag. Style: Tailored Buckle Detail Long Sleeve Blazer Fit: Relaxed Sleeves: Blouson Occasion: Casual Design: Plain Fabric: 100% Polyester. Model is 5'9'' and wears a US size 6/UK size 10. 100% Polyester. Model wears a UK size M. Machine Washable SKU: #AGG08996-3