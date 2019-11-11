Ugg

Tahoe

$249.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The UGG® Tahoe waterproof boot features a perfect mid-calf height with a cozy sheepskin collar to get you through those chilly days. Waterproof leather and nylon uppers features an Aquaguard™ zipper on front shaft and a removable webbing strap with buckle closure. Plush and warm UGGplush™ linings and footbed are made from 80% wool, and 20% Tencel®. A dual-density EVA midsole provides stability and support. Non-marking Spider rubber outsole offers high friction and durability for superior performance on wet or dry terrain.