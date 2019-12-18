Tree Hut

Tahitian Vanilla Bean Shea Sugar Scrub

Tree Hut Tahitian Vanilla Bean Shea Sugar Scrub is infused with soothing and antioxidant rich vanilla and exotic Tahitian monoi oil. The whole sugar grains provide a gentle yet deep exfoliation. This scrub also contains extra-moisturizing shea nut oil to help preserve your skin's natural moisture and are enriched with vitamin C to keep skin looking young and healthy. All Tree Hut Products are made with certified shea butter and natural extracts. Their products are Paraben Free and DMDM Free.