Ettore Sottsass

Tahiti Table Lamp ‘eu Version 220v’, By Ettore Sottsass From Memphis, Milano

£904.78

About Here you are shown the EU wired 220v 'Tahiti' table lamp, designed by Ettore Sottsass in 1981. The light fixture is of a polychrome enameled metal "duck" with a pivoting-like head mounted on a black and white bacterio-patterned laminate base. US VERSION 110v AVAILABLE IN ANOTHER LISTING. Ettore Sottsass was born in Innsbruck in 1917. In 1939 he graduated in architecture at the Politecnico di Torino. One of the most influential and important figures of the last century. As an Architect and Designer, he has participated in all radical movements whether created from the 1970s and 1980s. In 1981 he founded the Memphis group, a group that has radically changed the scenario of Italian and world design. Honored with numerous international awards, was winner of the Golden Compass in 1959. He designed the first laptop "Valentina" by Olivetti. He died in 2007 at the age of 90 years. Memphis Milano is the great cultural phenomenon of the 1980s that revolutionized creative and commercial logics in design. Born from the idea of Ettore Sottsass and a group of young designers and architects, in Milan, coupled in the years by famous designers from the international scene, Memphis turned upside down all of the existing parameters on living. Ettore Sottsass as the backbone of the group, design gained a new concept and expression through new shapes, materials and patterns, expanding the creative limits of the industry. Memphis became a symbol of New Design. Its influence is still clear in various sectors of production and beyond. Additional info: - Dimensions: H 23.5 inches - Materials: Metal - Lighting info: 50 W, 12 V - Additional lighting info: Please note that this item is wired in 220 V for the standard EU light socket. - If you are located outside of the EU and are interested in this light fixture. - Purchased product is shipped with forms of authenticity by Memphis Milano, as well as a metal plaque which contains the signature of the designer, and the year which the product was originally designed in. Pricing: Prices do not include VAT.