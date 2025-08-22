Reformation

Tagliatelle Denim Midi Dress

$218.00 $109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

SKIN IN ITS BEST LIGHT This innovative blend of makeup and skincare instantly blurs imperfections, smooths the look of textured skin, and helps conceal blemishes, dark spots, and redness. Visibly improves skin’s clarity after six weeks of daily use, even after makeup is removed.* Powered by advanced skincare ingredients that help defend against environmental aggressors and blue light, it immediately strengthens skin’s barrier to help maintain its moisture. Suitable for most skin types, including sensitive skin. Medium, buildable coverage with a natural finish. Breathable, all-day wear. 36 shades. *Based on a six-week clinical study of 31 women. KEY CLAIMS Immediate: Reveals a more even skin tone by +93%** **Based on a clinical study, immediate results on 31 women. Long-term: Improves the appearance of skin clarity over time, even after makeup is removed* *Based on a six-week clinical study of 31 women. DETAILS Medium, buildable coverage Natural finish Breathable, all-day wear Vegan formula Suitable for most skin types, including sensitive skin Acne-prone skin friendly 1 fl oz / 30 ml