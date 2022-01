Sam Edelman

Taelor Lug Sole Loafer

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sam Edelman

Get wherever you need to go in style with Taelor's decorative chain and chunky rubber heel, available in a handful of different shades. Perfectly paired with pin striped trousers and a white blouse. Taelor Lug Sole Loafer Special Details: Bit Detail Closure: Slip-On Toe: Round Toe Platform Height: 1.5" Material: Synthetic Insole: Padded Synthetic Insole