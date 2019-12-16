Ando and Masao Furuyama

Tadao Ando: Endeavors

"Eighty of Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando’s buildings are featured in this new book by Ando and Masao Furuyama. While Ando is famous for the sweeping nature of his constructions and integrating concrete and natural elements into projects that include London’s Tate Modern, Venice’s Palazzo Grassi and St. Louis’ Pulitzer Arts Foundation, this glimpse at his work includes personal material like colored pencil drawings from his travel notebook, architectural drawings and an interview with the architect himself." —JEZEBEL.COM