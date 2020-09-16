AllModern

Serving serious industrial vibes this bookcase will look great in your space no matter the size or style. This sturdy decorative ladder bookshelf features a distinctive look with bare iron metal pipes that support six spacious and stylishly distressed open shelves. This set of shelves needs to be installed into your walls, but no worries the hardware is included, because we got your back. The shelves aren't too wide or deep so if floor space is an issue for you, this bookcase might help.