Zazzle

Taco Cats Space Jigsaw Puzzle

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zazzle

Size: 11" x 14" Puzzle with Gift Box, 252 Pieces Turn designs, photos, and text into a great game with customizable puzzles! Made of sturdy cardboard and mounted on chipboard, these puzzles are printed in vivid and full color. For hours of puzzle enjoyment, give a custom puzzle as a gift today! Dimensions: 11" x 14" (252 pieces) Includes cardboard carry-case with puzzle image printed on lid Sturdy cardboard stock, mounted on chipboard Easy wipe-clean surface Warning: Not suitable for children under 3. Small parts may pose possible choking hazard. Designer Tip: To ensure the highest quality print, please note that this product’s customizable design area measures 10.5" x 13.5". For best results please add 1/4" bleed.