Coleman

Tabletop 2-in-1 Portable Propane Gas Stove

Cook and grill simultaneously with the Coleman® Tabletop Propane Gas Camping 2-in-1 Grill/Stove, 2-Burner. Thanks to the Instastart™ push-button ignition system for matchless lighting, you'll be cooking with up to 20,000 total BTUs in no time. The stove surface fits a 10-inch pan, and the 130-square-inch grill area leaves plenty of room for grilling. WindBlock™ panels help shield your flame from wind, and they also fold down to use as side tables. All of this in one compact design that sets up easily at the campsite, tailgate, or in your backyard. Up to 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power. 2-in-1 design so you can use the grill and stove at the same time. 130 sq. in. grilling area; stove fits 10 in. pan. Instastart™ push-button ignition for matchless lighting. PerfectFlow™ pressure regulator for consistent performance, even in extreme conditions. PerfectHeat™ design for more efficient cooking with less fuel. 2 adjustable burners for precise temperature control. WindBlock™ panels shield burners from wind or fold down for use as side tables. Rust-resistant aluminized steel cooktop. Easy-to-clean removable grease management tray. Runs up to 1 hour on high on one 16.4 oz. propane cylinder (sold separately)