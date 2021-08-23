Terra Flame

Table Top Fire Bowl

$89.99

A BEAUTIFUL TOUCH TO ANY SETTING: TerraFlame Fire Bowls create ambience anywhere. With mesmerizing flames that make any setting with family and friends feel cozy, relaxing and fun PORTABLE AND SMALL FIREPLACE: Gather around and watch the sunset on your patio, arrange it on a tabletop with candles or use as a small Fireplace for making S’mores. 11inch DIAMETER, 5.125inch HEIGHT CLEAN BURNING AND SMOKE FREE: Our Fire Bowls can be used INDOORS and OUTDOORS. Includes 3-13oz. cans of Terra Flame Gel Fuel that crackles with sounds of a real campfire. Up to 3 hours of burn time per can STURDY AND DURABLE: Hand-Cast from organic sustainable concrete. The Fire Bowl does not get hot and has a natural finish with just a touch of sparkle to it DAZZLE YOUR FRIENDS: If you are looking for a gift or a centerpiece that impresses, a table top Fire Bowl is the way to go. Your friends will shower you with compliments. Relax, connect and share Looking to Add a Soothing and Calming Aura to your Living Space? At Terra Flame, we strive to add ambiance and comfort to your home with our beautiful and modern design art pieces. Our products will definitely make a great addition to your homes and make your surroundings more comfortable, cozy and relaxing. Terra Flame Table Top Fire Bowls Our fire bowls are made with an aesthetic and natural finish from StoneCast. They come in beautiful and premium packaging which can easily be gifted to your friends, colleagues, or loved ones. The concrete fire bowls are Hand-Cast with love and care in Tecate, Mexico. Our fire bowls if bought, will be a striking addition to any homeowners personal space. If you are still unsure, here is a list of benefits to help you decide in the meantime ✅ Relaxing and Soothing Ambiance anywhere with its Beautiful design and Natural aesthetic. ✅ Well built and Sturdy concrete bowls which are Hand-Cast from organic concrete for longevity. ✅ Small and Portable Fire Bowl which complement both indoor and outdoor settings. ✅ Smokeless and Odorless fire warmth for up to 3 hours from Terra Flame Fuel Gel Cans. ✅ Arrives with 3 Fuel Gel Cans, Cork liner, Smooth Beach Pebbles and a Hand-Cast fire bowl. ✅ Perfect gift for someone as it comes in a beautiful and luxurious packaging. Add a Terra Flame Fire Bowl to you cart today and give yourself the gift of comfort.