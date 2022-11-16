TvWoodResin

Table Koi Resin

At Etsy

!! The table is made to order. We create a similar one in 2-4 weeks. We make natural wood and epoxy resin tables, and we help create interesting design and exclusive solutions for your home, office, restaurant or cafe. Most of our products are in one copy, unique and created just for your taste and vision. Tables, paintings, exclusive design elements, furniture facades and other interior items - even more charm, even more sophistication, even more personality! Isn't that what you seek and seek? ⚡️ Custom order Do you have any particular idea about the form, size, color, or maybe even material of your table? We are open to any ideas, so do not hesitate to contact us! ⚡️Production and delivery Each piece is made individually by hand and production can take up to 3 weeks, but great things worth waiting, right? You can request the size you want. If you request, we will record a video of the product making process Product parameters : All are hand drawn. fish, flower, grass, lotus leaf. layer: 18 Material are Epoxy Resin AB Glue and Acrylic paint. First pour a layer of resin into the wood, then dry in 12 hours, then paint a layer with acrylic paint, repeat 18 times, the multi-layer painting forms a three-dimensional effect. Usually it takes 20-30 days to make one. ~ The finished product is stable and can be preserved forever. Be careful to avoid high temperature and low temperature, and scratches on hard and sharp objects. Above price includes table top only