Maison Margiela
Tabi Mary-janes
$1690.00
At Maison Margiela
The Tabi Mary-Janes crafted from brushed leather with an adjustable strap across the foot and flat sole. They feature the Tabi split-toe, inspired by the traditional 15th century Japanese sock bearing the same name – launched for the Maison's debut collection in 1989. It captures the avant-garde and insubordinate spirit of the Maison and exists as a heritage classic, continually explored through each collection.