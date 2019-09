Maison Margiela

Tabi Ankle-tie Leather Pumps

£805.00

The iconic Tabi style is reimagined by Maison Margiela into a platform rendition featuring the signature cleft toe inspired by historic Japanese socks of the same name. They're made in Italy from grained leather with double-wrapped ankle straps and the vamp cut out high on the bridge of the foot. Style them with a sleek black slip dress and black clutch to keep them in focus.