Coach

Tabby Shoulder Bag

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

Signature coated canvas and refined calf leather Inside zip and multifunction pockets Snap closure, fabric lining Outside slip pocket Detachable short strap with 7 3/4" drop Detachable long strap with 21 1/4" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear 10 1/4" (L) x 6" (H) x 3" (W) Style No. 6793