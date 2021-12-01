Bark Bros

Tabarksco Hot Sauce Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

$15.99

YOUR DOG’S NEW FAVORITE TOY: The absolute best plush dog toys that look like your favorite hot sauce! Your pup will love to join in on the fun! FIESTA TIME!: Each toy includes high-quality squeakers that will keep your best friend entertained all day and night! Let’s get spicy! TAKE MY PICTURE!: The PUP-arazzi will be all over your dog when they step out to play with this unique and funny dog toy. Get ready for some hilarious photos and videos for your pets social media page! POPULAR GIFT: Does your friend love hot sauce? Now their dog will too! These squeaky toys make the perfect gift for all dogs: small dogs, medium dogs, large dogs, boy dogs, girl dogs. It doesn’t matter! They’ll love them! Bark Bros has your favorite hot sauces, now in plush form for your pups. Spice it up with your pup and make sure your pet never misses out on the fun! This plush hot sauce squeaker toy was brought to life using the highest quality materials that are durable and safe for your pets. This parody product is perfect for your pup! Your furry friend will truly be a spice king with this pupper sauce. Sit back, relax, and toss your dog another bottle! #PUPPERSAUCE