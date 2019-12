T3

T3 – Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand | Three Custom Blend Ceramic Barrel Professional Wand Set For Endless Styling Possibilities | Tapered, 1 Inch And 1.5 Inch Barrels

$270.00 $249.99

Buy Now Review It

T3 - Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand | Three Custom Blend Ceramic Barrel Professional Wand Set for Endless Styling Possibilities | Tapered, 1 Inch and 1.5 Inch Barrels