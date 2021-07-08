T3

Lauren 1 Reviews 3 ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · 3 years ago Works well with my cura luxe! This cup style diffusers delivers the results that I expect: frizz free bouncy and voluminous curls. I have 2c frizzy dry and unruly hair with a mix of waves and curls. The front is more wavy and coarser and the back is curlier and finer. Using the diffuser helps me to cut drying time down and also helps me to blend my textures so that they are more uniform. I would love if T3 also designed a diffuser similar to the devafuser to help dry my roots faster and give them lift, then I'd follow with the cup style to help give my midlengths and end bouncy voluminous curls. RJG46 Oregon Review 1 Hair Texture Medium Hair Length Medium Hair Type Wavy ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 1 out of 5 stars. · 2 years ago Frustrated I bought this 1 month ago to go with the new Cura Luxe I purchased and I am disappointed in its performance. It is very hard to clip it on the dryer with little to no lip/ledge to hold it in place. It then comes off easily and has hit clients on its way to the floor. It needs a better design. It does work as intended if you can keep it on the dryer. Beautyhouse, CA California Reviews 2 Hair Texture Coarse Hair Length Medium Hair Type Curly ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · 24 days ago AMAZING This diffuser works wonders on curly hair. It’s the beaut diffuser I have ever worked with. I got it with the T3 CURA-which I also love- they work so well together. Mandy Albuquerque NM Reviews 5 Hair Texture Fine Hair Length Long Hair Type Wavy ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · 2 years ago Great attachment Left my hair with nice frizz free curls. I wasn’t gonna buy it at first because my chi diffuser did absolutely nothing for me but just leave my a frizz ball mess. The t3 left my hair with frizz free even curls. User Jt Reviews 5 ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 4 out of 5 stars. · 3 years ago Never Go Without It My hair is curly and prone to frizziness. I never use my hairdryer without this attachment because it rids my hair of the frizz and enhances my curl pattern. I'd prefer that it had a few more prongs. My SoftTouch 2 had prongs that broke off but so far I haven't had that problem with this diffuser. George M Reviews 5 ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · 3 years ago Fantastic! This tool is not a random generic design. The fit and function is beautiful. The diffused airflow is even and soft allowing for the ultimate natural curl formation. I have used and recommended T3 tools for over 15 years and will continue to do so. Excellent! Linna Reviews 7 ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · 3 years ago Straight to curls I have long straight hair, but this diffuser attached to my cura is a quick one step giving my hair volum and easy beach wavy hair... it did take me a while to adjust and do my hair evenly but definitely worth it! Brooke Reviews 2 ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 4 out of 5 stars. · 3 years ago It's been a while... It's been a while since I've had a diffuser, so we're still getting to know each other, but I like how well it disperse hot air and really doesn't get too hot itself. Looking forward to finding some waves again.