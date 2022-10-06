T3

Fit Compact Hair Dryer

$149.99

Cannot be shipped outside the USA What It Is: With a compact design that’s 30% smaller and 20% lighter than a full-size hair dryer, T3's Fit Compact dryer is easy to handle and style with What It Does: This quick-drying tool features a wide variety of customizable parameters, thanks to 3 heat settings, 2 speed settings, an ion generator, and a lock-in cool shot One concentrator nozzle 9ft power cord Up to 2-year warranty Imported, China Style #TTHRE30000