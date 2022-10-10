United States
T3
Cura Luxe Hair Dryer
$295.00$206.50
Description Powered by T3 Digital IonAir technology, a built-in ion generator and innovative new features, the T3 Cura LUXE delivers healthy beautiful hair in less time. Compatible with the SoftCurl diffuser. Power: 125V.No lubrication Is needed Benefits Fast, effortless styling with stunning results. Cura LUXE gives you shiny & healthy looking hair in record time Suggested Use Perfect for daily use, the Drying and Styling Concentrator hair dryer attachments make it easy to rough dry quickly