T3 – Cura Hair Dryer | Digital Ionic Professional Blow Dryer | Fast Drying, Volumizing Wide Air Flow

T3 Cura Hair Dryer - SPEED IS STUNNING Fight the frizz in less time with T3 Digital Ion Air. Innovative digitally-controlled heat combined with a wide, gentle airstream expertly dries hair quickly while maintaining body and shine. - More air for faster drying. A wider airflow dries hair evenly and quickly. - SMOOTH IS STRONG With a powerful built-in ion generator, negative ions smooth the hair cuticle for soft, frizz-free results. - Leaves hair smoother, stronger, and softer. - SHINY IS SHOW STOPPING Achieve luxurious shine faster than ever, sure to make you the envy of your entourage. - Built-in ion generator for shiny, beautiful results. - HEALTHY IS HEAD TURNING The 3 heat and 2 speed settings combined with a lock-in cool shot button to create customized settings for any hair type and texture. - Digitally-controlled heating for more precise heat management. 3 Heat Settings. 2 Speed Settings. - EASY TO USE With a lightweight body and ergonomic handle, styling is comfortable and effortless. The handle angle is designed for optimal wrist comfort, with nonintrusive switches -located on the back of the handle for easy access. -Other features include: - Pure Stream Filter Cap. Long life motor. Quiet Operation. Lightweight Design. Drying Concentrator. Styling Concentrator. cord with cord wrap. 2year warranty. Compatible with the SoftCurl diffuser . Wattage - 1875 W 1 T3 revolutionizes hairstyling with innovative technology and custom crafted hair tools that create shiny, healthy hair. From dryers to styling irons, T3 is the tools of choice for celebrity hair stylists and beauty addicts alike.