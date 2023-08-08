T3

Afar Travel Dryer

$179.99 $143.99

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Built for travel, equipped for styling, the T3 Afar lightweight ionic hair dryer packs superior drying power and a full suite of premium features for beautiful hair on the go. 25% lighter & 30% smaller than a full-size T3 hair dryer* the T3 Afar travel size blow dryer features a stowaway folding handle and a beautiful vegan-leather storage bag for easy packing. Auto dual voltage ensures worry-free styling when abroad. Equipped with a powerful negative ion generator, T3 IonAir Technology produces 10 million negative ions per second for smooth, shiny results. 3 heat and 2 speed settings deliver the optimal heat and speed combinations to style all hair types with frizz-free results, while minimizing heat exposure. Other features include: Long-life motor; Concentrator; Cool Shot, 9ft. Cord with Cord Wrap; 2-Year Warranty. *Compared to T3 Cura hairdryer T3 IonAir Technology: Powerful ion-enriched airstream designed to dry hair fast with no-compromise results. A negative ion generator delivers 10 million negative ions per second to help smooth the hair cuticle to minimize frizz and boost shine. Customizable settings allow for the right heat and speed combination, to style any hair type and texture. Custom-designed Fan: Organizes turbulent air into a uniform, gentle airstream. T3 Ion Generator: Saturates airflow with negative ions to cancel static and smooth the cuticle. Enhanced Airstream: Expertly dries large sections of hair – fast. Key Benefits: T3 IonAir: Advanced airflow technology emits ion-rich air to dry large sections of hair quickly and gently. Compact body: For easy storage in small spaces while traveling Folding Handle: Offers the same sturdiness and easy grip of full-size dryers, while folding conveniently for easy storage in small spaces Auto dual voltage: Automatically adapts for worry-free styling abroad Ion generator: Infuses air with negative ions to reduce static frizz and smooth the hair cuticle for a shiny finish 3 heats and 2 speeds: Independent heat and speed switches to style all hair types and textures Lock-in Cool shot: A burst of cool air locks in any style for a smooth, sleek finish Quiet operation: For a pleasant drying experience Lightweight design: For comfortable styling Concentrator: Directs enriched airflow for more precise drying Professional length cord: For easier maneuvering around the bathroom during styling Luxury travel pouch: For easy travel and storage