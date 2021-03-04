T2 Tea

Lemongrass And Ginger, Loose Leaf Tisane

$10.00

SIP UP THE GOOD STUFF - Ginger tea and lemongrass tea collide for our best brew to see you through. Drizzle in a drop of honey to solve that tickle in your throat or add a slice of lemon for some extra zest. Either way, this cup packs some serious punch! TEA WITH A PUNCH - Our Lemongrass and Ginger herbal tea is a power packed tea! Full of zing and loaded with spice, enjoy it as a morning tea hit, or for afternoon tea as a well-deserved pick-me-up LOOSE TEA LEAVES - Choose loose tea for greater health benefits thanks to bigger leaves keeping more of their catechin antioxidants and plant polyphenols COMES IN A CONVENIENT BOX - This herbal tea is sealed fresh inside a plastic bag that's been put in a colorful cardboard box. Store in a cool, dry place BEST QUALITY INGREDIENTS - T2 Tea is sourced from the finest seasonal tea ingredients from around the world. Our expert tea blenders source only the finest quality premium tea for your next T2 Tea moment With a hint of zest and a whole lot of spicy bright lemongrass – this wellness tea smacks you sideways with a refreshing sensation that's as vibrant as it is engaging. Pucker up!