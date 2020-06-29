CORSAIR

T2 Road Warrior Gaming Chair

$319.99

Buy Now Review It

Leather Created for comfort: a wide Seat, tall Back and deep Seat Cushion provide day-long comfort for the most demanding gaming sessions Smooth operator: rollerblade style wheels make moving in your chair effortless on any surface, without marking your flooring Finished with style: a perforated PU Leather Seat Back and Cushion provides increased breathability and comfort Steel skeleton Construction: a solid Steel skeleton frame runs through the chair base and Back, ensuring strength and durability for years to come 4D armrests: adjust and move the armrests in any direction. Raise or lower the Height, slide left or right, forwards or backwards, or swivel to your desired location Have a seat; you’ll want to be here a while. The CORSAIR T2 road warriors features a wide seat, tall back and deep seat cushion, providing day-long comfort. Two-layer custom color accents and perforated PU leather seat and back make it easy to color-match your system or setup, while five rollerblade style wheels allow effortless movement on a wide range of flooring. Always have the best seat in the house with 85mm of adjustable Height, 17° of tilt and 170° of recline, and avoid fatigue with 4D armrests adjustable in Height, position and rotation. With the style, comfort and endurance you need, the T2 road warriors is with you for the long haul.