All Americans

"For my version of ALL AMERICANS, I referenced the ceremonial act of receiving a stamp when you arrive through Customs and borders upon entering the United States. A dream of a journey that all immigrants have collectively experienced as the rite of passage to become part of--and lead--the spirit of America." - Phillip Lim 100% preshrunk cotton Set-in rib collar with shoulder-to-shoulder taping Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem All net proceeds go towards COVID-19 relief in our affected communities, including medical supplies, curbing racism and violence, and economic stimulus for small and medium-sized businesses. Products ship within 4 weeks. All sales are final.