Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Stripe & Stare
T-shirt Bra – White
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stripe & Stare
T-Shirt Bra - White
Need a few alternatives?
Thought
Recycled Nylon Seamless Boy Brief
BUY
£9.95
Thought
Thought
Organic Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette
BUY
£16.95
Thought
Thought
Zambaco Bamboo Jersey Thong
BUY
£9.95
Thought
Stripe & Stare
T-shirt Bra & Knicker Set - Violet Swirl
BUY
£35.00
Stripe & Stare
More from Stripe & Stare
Stripe & Stare
T-shirt Bra - White
BUY
£25.00
Stripe & Stare
Stripe & Stare
Pyjama Set - Midnight
BUY
£95.00
Stripe & Stare
Stripe & Stare
Personalised Hot Pink Knicker
BUY
£15.00
Stripe & Stare
Stripe & Stare
Sweatshirt & Lounge Pant Set - Black Astrology
BUY
£125.00
Stripe & Stare
More from Intimates
Thought
Recycled Nylon Seamless Boy Brief
BUY
£9.95
Thought
Thought
Organic Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette
BUY
£16.95
Thought
Thought
Zambaco Bamboo Jersey Thong
BUY
£9.95
Thought
Stripe & Stare
T-shirt Bra & Knicker Set - Violet Swirl
BUY
£35.00
Stripe & Stare
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted