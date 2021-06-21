NordicTrack

T Series Treadmill

$649.00 $467.84

Bring Home Interactive Personal Training powered by iFit; 1-month individual membership included; Experience live, studio, and global workouts in the comfort of home; Trainers lead your exercise 10 % OneTouch incline control; 10 MPH SMART OneTouch speed control; With iFit, your trainer auto-adjusts your speed and incline through a smart Bluetooth connection SMART-Response Motor for effective speed, interval, and endurance training; 20” x 55” tread belt offers plenty of leg and elbow space as you run; FlexSelect deck cushioning protects your joints Innovative SpaceSaver design with EasyLift Assist means your treadmill can fold up after your run for compact, simple storage; Auxiliary music port and dual 2-inch speakers provide entertainment 300-pound user capacity; Protected with a 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, and 1-year labor warranty; 54” H x 36” W x 73.5” L