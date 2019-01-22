FENTY shoes are crafted from carefully selected materials. To preserve them over time, please follow these recommendations: store your shoes in their cotton pouch after dusting them with a soft cloth. Protect them from prolonged exposure to sources of humidity, heat or intense light. Avoid any contact with water, alcoholic, greasy or abrasive substances. Replace the tips of your shoes’ heels before they get too worn out to repair. Your T Heel two straps sandals 70 are made from textured calfskin. This kind of leather should be cleaned with a soft and slightly damp cloth. Once dry, gently rub with a colorless, cleansing milk.