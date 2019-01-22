Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Fenty
T Heel Multi Straps Sandals 105
$590.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
High heel post toe sandals. Multiple straps in Lime Green metallic leather. 105 mm T Heel. Italian sizing.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Items To Shop From Rihanna's Second Drop
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vince
Rita Specchio Block-heel Sandal
$325.00
from
Cusp
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
High Heel Platform Sandal
$55.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Creatures of Comfort
Casey Sandal Raffia Crochet
$390.00
from
Creatures of Comfort
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Abby Sandal
$495.00
$296.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fenty
DETAILS
Fenty
Double Lapel Satin Jacket
$1200.00
from
Fenty
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Blockt Mask
£377.26
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
