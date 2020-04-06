The Home Edit

T.h.e. Large Canister 2.5 Qt.

$12.99 $10.39

At The Container Store

These sleek pantry canisters can be the secret to effortless organization. Perfectly modular & stackable to make the most of space on a cabinet and pantry shelf, they're completely clear so contents are always visible. Lids feature a silicone gasket for an air-tight seal to help preserve freshness. Each canister is also extremely durable, with a clean look that's perfect for clutter-free kitchen or countertop storage. Made from exceptionally durable clear PET plastic Clear lids with silicone gaskets for an air-tight seal Not for use in the freezer or microwave; Hand-washing recommended Available only at The Container Store; Learn more about The Home Edit