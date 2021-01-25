Neutrogena

T/gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula

$8.13

Buy Now Review It

4.4-fluid ounce bottle of Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic and Anti-Dandruff Shampoo to get long lasting relief from itching and flaking Original therapeutic formula helps control scalp itching and flaking caused by chronic scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and even common dandruff Contains coal tar extract, which scientific tests have proved continues to work for hours after the shampoo is rinsed off From the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand, this dandruff treatment shampoo helps maintain a healthy scalp and leaves hair clean and manageable. Designed for daily use. For best results, use at least twice a week or as directed by a doctor. Massage shampoo into your scalp, lather, leaving on your hair and scalp for several minutes, and then rinse.