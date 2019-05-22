Living Proof

T.b.d. Multi-tasking Styler

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A versatile styler that can be used on damp or dry hair, allowing you to tame, blowout, or deconstruct hair. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Dryness, Straightening, and Color SafeFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free and formulated without sulfates, silicone, and parabens. What Else You Need to Know: Living Proofs healthy hair molecule (OFPMA) increases the spread-ability on both damp and dry hair, critical to the product's versatility and performance. An emollient blend creates shape and control, while a clay enhances definition, grip and separation. Jojoba esters also condition and smooth the hair. This formula is color-safe and safe for chemically treated hair.