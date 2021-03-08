United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Madewell
Sz Blockprints™ Three-pack Face Masks
$30.00
At Madewell
Product Details Hide Handmade by local artisans in Jaipur, SZ Blockprints creates beautiful, ethical clothing crafted using traditional Indian techniques and patterns. Bright and bold, these non-medical face masks are a cheerful way to do your civic duty. Please note: These are not FDA approved and cannot be used as a replacement for medical-grade PPE. Not for medical use. Cotton. Hand wash in warm water after each use and air dry. Import. Madewell.com only. MD765