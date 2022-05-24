Shiseido

Synchro Skin Self-refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation

$67.00

The MECCA view: This sheer-to-medium coverage powder foundation applies smoothly – wet or dry – and melts seamlessly into the skin to become smudge proof and last all day. The ActiveForce™ Technology built into the formula prevents any creasing or wearing out, so it always looks freshly applied. Your skin feels hydrated on application and stays comfortable during wear due to the creamy texture and weightless feel. Key ingredients: ActiveForce™ Technology: prevents the powder from creasing or fading. Wild thyme extract: infuses the skin with antioxidants that help fade the appearance of fine lines. Protective polymer: has anti-adhesive qualities that prevent skin damage from free radicals. Smart correcting powder: gives the appearance of smoother skin by blurring textural imperfections. Made without: Sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens and phthalates. Pair it with: Shiseido Synchro Skin Wet-Dry Sponge (For Powder Foundation) Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer