We-Vibe

Sync App And Remote Control Couple’s Vibrator

$199.99

Intensify pleasure and sensation for you both during penetration with the We-Vibe Sync, a slimline wearable toy for couples. Designed to hug the vagina, the internal side vibrates against his penis and her G-spot, as the external arm teases her clitoris. Easily control the settings when in place with the remote control, or enjoy boosted functionality by downloading the free We-Connect app. When linked to a WiFi or data connection, the app allows you or your lover to control the vibrator from any stretch, any place - ideal for long-distance relationships. 2 new app functions only available on the Sync include Touch mode, for real-time touchscreen control, and Beat mode, which sets the vibrations in time with your favorite music. An ultra discreet case holds your We-Vibe toy and accessories, in addition to acting as a stand and charging point, for easy drying and charging aftercare. Maximise sensations with plenty of water-based lubricant. For a list of supported devices see we-vibe.com/app