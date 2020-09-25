The Drop

Sylvie Rib Cropped Sweater Tank

$29.90

Buy Now Review It

76% Acrylic, 20% Nylon, 2% Polyester, 2% Wool Imported Machine Wash Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10" wearing a size S and XXL. This top measures 16"/40.5 cm Fitted: snug fit, worn close to the body A chunky rib adds stylish substance to this essential cozy tank that is ready to layer under our Brigitte chunky cardigan or wear solo. The Drop partners with international influencers to design of-the-moment collections that could release at any instant-and are gone in 30 hours or less. Pair these designs with everyday pieces from Staples by The Drop to create your own desirable look.