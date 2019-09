Rixo London

Sylvie – Peach Blue Buttercup Bunch

£275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rixo London

Sit back and let Sylvie do the talking. This gorgeous slip dress in pink and blue ditsy prairie floral print is here and ready to be worn for all occasions. Wear over a t-shirt for a picnic in the park or dress up with your favourite heels and matching Heloise bag for an evening at the Opera. Whatever the destination, Sylvie will be your answer.