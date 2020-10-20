Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
ArtilyStore
Sylvia Plath Shirt
$24.64
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Sylvia Plath tshirt literary gift poetry shirt
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
T-shirt
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Karen Scott
Cotton Square-neck Tank Top
$14.99
from
Macy's
BUY
LittlePlumbobDesigns
The Sims Social Bunny T-shirt
$28.00
from
Etsy
BUY
promoted
Calvin Klein
Scalloped-trim Blouse
$69.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
T-shirt
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Karen Scott
Cotton Square-neck Tank Top
$14.99
from
Macy's
BUY
LittlePlumbobDesigns
The Sims Social Bunny T-shirt
$28.00
from
Etsy
BUY
promoted
Calvin Klein
Scalloped-trim Blouse
$69.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted