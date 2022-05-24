United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Lulus
Syesha Rhinestone Ankle Strap Sandals
$32.00
At Lulus
The Lulus Syesha Silver Rhinestone Ankle Strap Flat Sandals are sure to add a touch of elegance to your next outfit! Metallic faux leather shapes a flat foot bed with squared toe, and single toe strap bedecked with glittering rhinestones. A second dainty strap crosses from the instep to the heel, meeting the ankle strap as it rises from the heel and secures with a silver buckle.