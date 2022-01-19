Essie

Swoon In The Lagoon Nail Polish Collection

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Essie Swoon in the Lagoon collection - joyful nail polish shades, inspired by a dreamy first date in a romantic rowboat for two. Benefits Cornflower blue glossy shine nail polish with a cream finish Salon-quality nail color formula for flawless coverage Exclusive easy-glide brush for quick, even, professional application on nails From essie's swoon in the lagoon collection with dreamy, joyful shades From the essie collection, which has produced more than 1,000 shades and counting Essie - America's nail salon expert since 1981