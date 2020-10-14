Oreck

Swivel Upright Bagged Vacuum Cleaner

SWIVEL STEERING: The sleek low-profile design includes fingertip control settings making it perfect for all flooring types including carpet, hardwood and tile HEPA FILTRATION: Our best HEPA filtration bags trap 99. 97% of unseen particles like pet dander, dust and molds spores while SaniSeal automatically helps to lock in dirt during disposal PERFECT FOR PETS: Works to reduce unwanted pet odors for a fresher feeling clean that lasts the life of the bag LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing less than 10 pounds, the Oreck HEPA Swivel Pet vacuum is so light it is half the weight of most vacuums in its class 4X MORE CAPACITY: This bagged upright holds up to 4x more than a typical bag less vacuum cleaner Power Source Type: Corded Electric The ORECK HEPA SWIVEL PET offers maximum maneuverability with SlimSwivel steering while delivering powerful performance. HEPA Media filtration traps 99. 97% of particles like pet dander, dust and mold spores, making it ideal for homes with pets. It offers 4X more capacity than your typical bagless vacuum, and the SaniSeal design locks in dirt during disposal so you don’t have to worry about all the dust particles going back into the air. This vacuum is perfect for all floor types in your home. Simply adjust your brush roll speed for carpet, hardwood, tile & more. Plus, the ultra-lightweight design makes going up and down the stairs a breeze, while its low profile and LED lights give you full visibility to messes under furniture.