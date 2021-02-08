Uncommon Goods

Swivel Bath Tray

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Clean Design

the story Clean Design Soaking in softly scented bubbles, book in hand, wine in...other hand? Or, place your wine on this removable bath tray between sips and enjoy those bubbles without fear of breaking your glass or drenching your paperback. The bamboo surface swivels, so you can easily move it out of the way as needed, and it suctions to the inside or outside of any porcelain tub. Fun fact: this was dreamed up as a result of our design challenge with Kikkerland and Pratt Institute. Made in China. only at uncommon goods shipping Made from bamboo Measurements 19” L x 1.77" W x 8.6” H Care Use on a porcelain surface. Notes Tray holds up to 5 lbs. Item ID 51014 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!