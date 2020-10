Billabong

Switchback Pullover Fleece

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Billabong

Delivering on that “just rolled in summer sand” feeling, the Switchback Pullover offers soft and cozy polar fleece for frigid adventures ahead. Easy to layer, the womens polar fleece jacket is trimmed with contrast ripstop details and a large anorak style pocket at the center front. Zip side pockets keep your essentials secure on the go. Part of the Adventure Division.