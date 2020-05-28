Nintendo

Switch Lite

$199.00

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price For every member of your family, there’s a member of ours Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that's optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more. If you're looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are. If you don't already have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can try it out with a free 7-day trial. Don't worry if you already activated a previous free trial- an additional seven-day free trial is now available. Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply.