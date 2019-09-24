Search
Products fromShopBeautyNails
SuperNail

Swiss Silk Self Adhesive Wrap Tabs

$4.99
At Sally Beauty
Supernail Swiss Silk Wrap Self-Adhesive Tabs are 100% Pure Swiss Silk pre-shaped self-adhesive wrap tabs for use with wrap.
Featured in 1 story
How Celebrity Manicurists Fix A Broken Nail For $5
by Danielle Cohen